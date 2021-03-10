Teachers, childcare workers, college staff, college students and funeral workers now eligible for vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health announced on Wednesday that the COVID-19 vaccine will now be offered to all individuals in Priority Group D.

The remainder of those in Priority Group D, which includes teachers, childcare workers, college staff, college students and funeral workers are now eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine through Phase I vaccinators.

As of Wednesday morning, more 16 percent of South Dakotans have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Click here to view the South Dakota Department of Health expected vaccine availability timeline.