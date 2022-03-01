SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A former Bishop O’Gorman teacher is speaking out about her decision to leave the school after she received backlash from a social media post. The post in question was in support of Pride Month.

Rachel Hickman was a choir director at Bishop O’Gorman High School for just over a year when she made the difficult decision to leave.

“It was very evident that everybody that I talked to at the school cared a lot about their students, regardless of their orientation,” Hickman said. “But it seemed that once I put something on my personal social media, that’s when it became a problem.”

In June of 2021, Hickman made a Facebook post for Pride Month calling for allyship and justice.

Hickman’s FB post from June 2021

Three months later, she says she was called into a meeting at O’Gorman and was asked to take the post down.

“I left that meeting stating I don’t feel comfortable doing anything about the post when I don’t understand why you’re asking me to do this,” Hickman said.

She then received a letter from Kyle Groos, President of the Bishop O’Gorman schools. It says Hickman’s post ‘promotes beliefs about lifestyle and sexuality that are inconsistent with the teachings of the Catholic Church.’

Letter from Kyle Groos sent to Hickman

“The letter stated that homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered,” Hickman said.

Hickman says the post had nothing to do with her job or her students, who she said aren’t even friends with her on Facebook. But when she received backlash from the school, her mind did go to her students.

“Well how do we think about our students then who identify with this,” Hickman said.

Though she didn’t want to leave, she felt she could no longer be the teacher she wanted to be at O’Gorman.

“My goal as a teacher is to be able to teach the entire student and their orientation is a part of them,” Hickman said. “And so not be able to affirm a part of them feels like ignoring the whole.”

She hopes her students will continue using their voices.

“I hope that it got through to them that their voices are powerful both in song but also in standing up for people, for themselves,” Hickman said.

Hickman’s last day at O’Gorman was in November.

We asked for an interview with Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools. They sent us a statement saying, “employees enter into contracts agreeing that they will represent Church teaching in an affirming way through their spoken word and actions.”