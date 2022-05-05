RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — People across KELOLAND are telling teachers “thank you” as part of National Teacher Appreciation Week.

According to her students, Mrs. Macziewski is hardworking, caring, and an overall amazing teacher.

“She let’s us do art and we get to do a bunch of stuff in the class,” X’zalea Martin, student, said.

“Seeing the kids learn, watching them grow and being successful is really the most rewarding part of my job,” Jennifer Macziewski, teacher of the year, said.

First Grade teacher, Jennifer Macziewski, is the 2022 Rapid City Regional Teacher of the year.

“It was something that I really didn’t expect to happen. The process is humbling and exciting but it has been a lot of work and a lot of positive energy has been coming my way from my staff, my students and my family, so it’s been really great,” Macziewski said.

Mrs. Macziewski has been teaching at Valley View Elementary for over ten years.

Students and staff at the school are grateful to have her in the classroom.

“Education is so important because it is the basis for all that we do, every career that we have, every job that you do. Somebody has been educated and behind that person there has been a special teacher,” Principal Melissa Frein, Valley View Elementary, said.

Mrs. Macziewski says she is honored to be teacher of the year here in the Rapid City School District. She also says it’s important to appreciate all educators.

“Teachers put their heart and soul into their job and into the students that they have in front of me and so to support them and to appreciate them really makes the school environment and the community and our youngest assets more positive and more efficient,” Macziewski said.

Valley View Elementary also held a Teacher Appreciation assembly this afternoon. The students were able to say a big thank you to all their teachers and school staff.