TEA, S.D. (KELO) — This coming Tuesday is a big day for the city of Tea.

KELOLAND News has told you how Tea has been growing over the past 10 years.

Now the school district is feeling those growing pains.

That’s why the district wants voters to pass a multi-million dollar bond to expand its high school.

“Tea Area is one of the fastest-growing districts in the state,” Tea Area Superintendent Jennifer Lowery said.

It’s a sign of the times.

That’s why the Tea Area School District wants people to vote yes to a $39 million dollar bond.

“The word is classrooms, we need classrooms,” Lowery said.

Lowery has been in Tea for 10 years.

She says when this school was built 17 years ago, there weren’t nearly as many students as there are now.

“When it opened, it was grade 7 through 12 and there were 68 students in this building. Today it’s grades 9 through 12 and there’s 560 students,” Lowery said.

With plenty more on the way, because Tea has been growing.

The district says that based on current housing developments in Tea, it expects to add another 900 students over the next five years.

“This is two stories, so the second story sits there,” Lowery said.

The plans call for adding 25 new classrooms, a fine arts theater, a new weight room and a wrestling room, along with an attached auxiliary gym.

“A big part for me is it’s a need,” Tea parent Jeramie Eimers said.

Jeramie Eimers, who has kids in the school system, says he plans to vote yes because he’s seen how the lack of space has affected the students.

“The facilities that we are using now, we have Cheer and Fine Arts and they are using the commons area to practice and they are bussing them to other schools to practice, we have converted storage rooms for our weight room and wrestling room, it’s just the next step in the process in my opinion,” Eimers said.

Tea is a young community. The average age of the people now living there is just 29 years old.

The bond would raise taxes by $6 for every $100 thousand dollar value.