SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is a new addition to the Tea Athletic Complex, and it has nothing to do with sports.

After years of planning and fundraising, and months of construction, the new Tea Veterans Memorial is nearly complete.

“It’s hard to visualize when you put something on paper and you’ve got it in your mind and you got an idea, but when you actually see it done, it’s amazing,” Tea Veterans Memorial Committee President Dick Gors said.

Gors is President of the Veterans Memorial Committee, which has raised $125,000 to date to make the project a reality. They’ve also received in-kind donations, including the work of electricians adding lights.

“A lot of help and they were tickled to death to do it; they wanted to be part of it,” Gors said.

Gors says the project is a labor of love and worth the effort.

“Well they laid the groundwork for this country and community and they’re not around to put one up for themselves. We had to do it,” Gors said.

“It’s something to be proud of, something to honor and remember the Veterans,” Treasurer Janelle Boots said. “I have a lot of family members that served and this is a great way to honor them, as well as anybody in the area.”

The path will eventually be lined by 300 pavers, 115 of which have already been sold, but that portion of the project has been delayed by supply chain issues.

“You didn’t have to live in Tea, South Dakota, to have a paver here. If you were in the service, you could have a paver here. We’re going to have one here from the Civil War and right up to Afghanistan,” Gors said.

A dedication ceremony for the memorial will be held on Veterans Day.

“We want to recognize the people that helped us get this done,” Gors said.

“Anybody who’s been involved in it or has supported it, we want you to come to this. It’s going to be a very special time,” Boots said.

The Tea Veterans Memorial Dedication is Friday, November 11, beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT at the Tea American Legion.