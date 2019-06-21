Tea sees its first-ever kite flying day

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — It was the perfect day to fly a kite. And that’s exactly what people did today in Tea.

For the very first time on Friday, Tea got a taste of the kite festival that takes off on Saturday in Brookings.

The American Kite Fliers Association has members all across the U.S., including John Pelczynski in Tea. He enjoys flying kites because it helps reduce stress, so he wanted to give hometown a taste of it.

“I just want to give something back to Tea and put something on that the kids can participate in and bring people in from the outside. This is a great event to draw some attention to Tea,” Pelczynski said.

Today members launched more than ten kites into the sky over Tea, and people of all ages stopped by to check it out.

Saturday these kites, John and his crew will head to Brookings for the kite festival. And they hope to continue doing this every year here in Tea.

“They have so many colors and they look like they’re real. So it kind of gives me a expression with what it would feel like if they were actually real and flying everywhere,” Kayen Hammer from Sioux Falls said.

Not only are these kites colorful, they’re quite a bit bigger than any kite you might fly at home.

“I’m just amazed by the size. They’re bigger than you would ever imagine when you think you’re going to go watch kites fly. I told the boys this morning we were going to go watch kites fly, they were like, ‘really?'” Gretchen Gubbrud from Sioux Falls said.

Local members have also shown off their kites in Jamestown, North Dakota and Jackson, Minnesota.

If you missed the show in Tea, the kite festival in Brookings starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. on Sunday.