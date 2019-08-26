Tea police: One person hurt in shooting

TEA, S.D. (KELO) – A report of a weapons violation in Tea turned into an arrest with multiple charges.

Around 8:30 Sunday night, police responded to the 300 block of N. Main Avenue in Tea.

Tea Police Chief Jessica Quigley says a firearm was discharged and the suspect left the scene.

Quigley says a victim sustained minor injuries. It is believed the victim was hit when the gun went off.

30-year-old Joshua Charles Kelly was later arrested at a casino in Tea after 9 p.m.

He faces a long list of charges including aggravated assault domestic, reckless discharge of a firearm and ingestion of a controlled substance.