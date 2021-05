Photo from the Tea Police Department.

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Tea are looking for a 13-year-old girl.

The Tea Police Department says 13-year-old Ayriana Schlaht is 5-feet, 5-inches tall around 140 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. The clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call (605) 498-5577.