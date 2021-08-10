Tea Police Department looking for more information regarding park vandalisms

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — A number of vandalisms occurred at the Tea City Park starting this past spring and through the summer. While vandalism is not new to the park, officials are looking for more answers as to who may have caused the destruction.

The Tea Police Department recently posted on Facebook about several incidents involving playground equipment that was destroyed, a park bathroom that was vandalized with feces and graffiti and bullet holes in the pool’s slide when crews were getting prepared to open up for the summer.

Officer Alexi Miranda with the Tea Police Department says vandalisms in the park aren’t uncommon.

Every year there’s a good number of vandalisms, but as each year continues to go, we see the vandalisms getting more and more severe,” she said.

One of the destroyed pieces of playground equipment was a memorial gift donated to the park by the chief of police’s family in memory of their son.

Playground equipment vandalized that was donated by police chief’s family. Photo courtesy: Tea Police Department

“It’s something very disheartening to see, especially for a family to donate an item like that for a memorial, and then that’s very discouraging,” Miranda said.

Miranda reminds people if they see something, to say something.

“Any leads are helpful, tips. Even if you don’t think any knowledge that have might be helpful or pertinent to this, might help something down the road,” she said.

She says vandalism is an issue police don’t take lightly.

“Just keep in mind that the property that you do damage isn’t your property and that time, money, effort went into putting those items where they are, and then if they are ruined, the community can’t enjoy them,” Miranda said.

If you have any information about the vandalisms, you should call the Tea Police Department at 605-498-5577 or message them on Facebook.