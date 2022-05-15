TEA, SD (KELO) — City leaders in Tea say they’re surprised by the hefty fines OSHA wants to levy against a Sioux Falls construction company for alleged safety violations on road construction projects. OSHA is calling for fines of more than $200-thousand against H & W Contracting, saying the company had employees working in unprotected trenches during projects in both Tea and Salem. But the city administrator of Tea says H & W Contracting has been a good partner during several projects for the city.

Orange cones are a road marker of rapid growth in the town of Tea.

“Now with road projects, sewer extensions, annexations, all have been crazy over the last couple of years,” Tea Planning & Zoning Administrator Kevin Nissen said.

But there can be risks to rapid growth. OSHA says the company, H & W Contracting put its workers in danger by attaching a 6-inch waterline to a fire hydrant from inside a trench that wasn’t property shored-up.

“And I am sure that the employee went, that’s just not a big deal, take me 5-minutes to fix that and jumped down in the hole,” Tea City Administrator Dan Zulkosky said.

Tea’s city administrator says he was “shocked” by the alleged safety violations against H & W Contracting because he says the company has done “outstanding” work for the city in the past, and that he’d hire the company again for future projects.

Tea city officials say the OSHA violations may reflect a need for more training of the construction crews by the company.

“I think a lot of it has to do to make sure their employees are trained and know the rules and follow them,” Nissen said.

Tea city leaders say they plan to emphasize safety during weekly meetings with project managers in the future.

“Hey, you also need to follow the OSHA regulation, we don’t want anybody hurt,” Zulkosky said.

Tea’s city administrator also says it’s been difficult hiring contractors to do projects for the city. He says they’re lucky to receive just two or three bids, even for the smallest projects.

We reached out to H & W Contracting. They told us they have no comment about the safety violations.