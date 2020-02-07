Tea business heating up Sioux Falls Winter Carnival

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday is full of events at the Sioux Falls Winter Carnival, which benefits the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

From family activities in the late morning to craft beer and live music later in the day, a tent at 8th and Railroad is where several events are happening.

About 500 to 1,000 people are expected to attend throughout the day. A family-owned Tea business will be in charge of keeping them warm.

Therm Dynamics’ flameless heaters can be found all over the globe. But this weekend, the company is turning up the heat a little closer to home.

The process starts with agitating hydraulic oil and creating friction heat.

“And then we capture all the remaining heat off the exhaust, the coolant, the radiant heat from the engine, and at the end of the day you have a super-efficient heater that’s over 90 percent efficient,” Therm Dynamics Sales Manager Kris Kluver said.

Then the heat is fed into the tent through ducts.

“A tent like this on a cold day, we should be really comfortable…a nice 70, 80 degrees in there,” Kluver said.

Therm Dynamics is providing the heat for free on Saturday.

“It’s been a huge opportunity to just work with so many people who have come out and said they wanted to support Sioux Falls Winter Carnival, which ultimately supports the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire,” Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire Director of Philanthropy Amy Sumner said.

“We want to give back to the community that’s given our business so much,” Kluver said.

On top of warming this tent, they also might warm some hearts this weekend.

Kluver says this heating process was originally developed for the oil fields.

It’s now used in other areas too, including ag and the airline industry.