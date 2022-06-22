TEA (S.D) KELO Voters in Tea have approved a $39 million dollar bond, to expand one of the fast-growing school district’s in the state.

Tea’s population is quickly growing, leading to the need for more space for students

“When a community says let’s do this for our kids and says by 86 percent let’s move forward it’s energizing,” Tea Area Superintendent Jennifer Lowery said.

Expansion will include 25 new classrooms, a fine arts theater, an attached auxiliary gym, a weight room and a wrestling room.

“Those larger class sizes continue to move up. The building permits in the Tea Area District indicate we’ll see 900 more students in the next 5 years,” Lowery said.

High School Principal Collin Knudson says the expansion will strengthen the 3 pillars of arts, athletics and academics the school was founded on.

“The more we can get our students involved the better off they will be in society, especially on the academic side of things. So we’re really pushing on getting students involved in the athletics and the arts and this bond with substantially enhance that,” Collin Knudson, Tea High School Principal said.

Parents Kimberly Gass and Holly Hank say this bond will also help the community of Tea.

“Just seeing that there is such a need for classrooms and opportunities that students in surrounding communities have for an additional gym space and the fine arts center. So just having those same opportunities for our students that the other communities have,” Gass said.

“It’ll be fun to see the growth as they move on into the high school and hopefully in the performing arts building as well,” Hank said.

The expansion upgrades are expected to be completed by 2024.