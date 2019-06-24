TCU graduate to coach Dakota State’s esports program

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Dakota State University’s newest program now has a leader.

DSU announced Texas Christian University graduate Andrew Roland will lead the program’s esports program as the head coach. Roland helped shape an esports program at TCU that started in 2017 with 50 members and now has close to 300. DSU’s esports team begins in the fall.

Roland said he wants players to choose games that DSU will play and is looking to build competitions with other area schools with esports programs. He’ll be tasked with looking for conferences, set schedules and recruit players for the program with scholarship opportunities.

Dakota State Athletic Director Jeff Dittman said the esports program could cause recruitment numbers to increase at DSU.

“We already have a reputation as one of the greatest technology schools in the country; the addition of esports just makes sense for our school and our mission,” Dittman said in a news release.

