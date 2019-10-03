TC Energy water permit in South Dakota topic of discussion

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – A state government panel is taking live testimony this week concerning TC Energy’s water permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline.

Supporters and opponents are testifying whether the company’s proposed use would be beneficial and if it is in the public’s interest.

“The water used in hydrostatic testing is borrowed water, it’s not consumed water. It’s returned to the watershed from where it was taken,” TC Energy attorney William Taylor said.

“They lack the federal permits to build the Keystone XL pipeline and they’re not going to be able to demonstrate to the board during these meetings that Keystone XL is in compliance with federal law,” attorney for alliance of four tribal governments Peter Caposella said.

The hearing continues Friday morning and then resumes again at the end of the month.