SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A collection that has been displayed for 40 years at the Great Plains Zoo has now been closed to the public.

The Great Plains Zoo announced on Thursday that the Delbridge Museum of Natural History has been closed down.

The museum has been home to one of the Midwest’s most comprehensive collections of taxidermy, procured and displayed over many decades in the mid-1900s by Sioux Falls businessman Henry Brockhouse.

C.J. Delbridge. Photo courtesy: The Great Plains Zoo

The collection includes over 150 mounts from six continents that were hunted by Brockhouse and displayed at West Sioux Hardware until his death in 1978.

The zoo says they’re decommissioning the taxidermy collection for the safety of visitors and to protect the specimens from more rapid degradation. The zoo says as the specimens continue to age, there is more potential for chemical exposure.