Tattoo shop offering to cover up hateful tattoos for free or at a discount

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A discussion about racial injustice is at the forefront in this country after the death of George Floyd.

It’s calling many people into action to help make a change.

Tattoo artists in KELOLAND are trying to combat hate by using their talents.

Longtime tattoo artist Steve Butterfield helps people express themselves through ink, but he knows there’s no place in this world for some kinds of tattoos.

“I’ve never been the kind of a person who had anything against a race or a religion. I’m one of those people who would just like to see the world change,” Alien & Co. Tattooing & Piercing Owner and Tattoo Artist Steve Butterfield said.

That’s why the owner of Alien & Company Tattooing & Piercing, and his employees are making people an offer.

“What I would like to do is go ahead and anybody that has a hate tattoo, a white supremacist tattoo, or an anti-semitic tattoo, we’re offering the chance to get them covered up,” Butterfield said.

The work will be done for free or at a large discount, depending on the size of the tattoo.

Tattoo artist Wyatt Bloch came up with the idea after being inspired by the movement Blackout Tuesday and learning about a tattoo shop on the East Coast doing something similar.

Two or three people have already reached out to him about having their tattoos covered up after he posted about the service on his personal Facebook page.

“Even if it’s just one tattoo covered up. That’s one that’s not in the community anymore,” Tattoo Artist Wyatt Bloch said.

“We need to help each other. That’s what we need to do,” Butterfield said.

And for for these tattoo artists, this is one way be a part of change.

Alien & Company Tattooing & Piercing will be covering up hateful tattoos on Sundays and Mondays.

You will need to call to make an appointment.