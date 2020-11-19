Task force weighting options to keep SF Municipal Band performing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A task force is trying to figure out how to make the Sioux Falls Municipal Band more sustainable, effective and efficient.

Earlier this year, the city’s proposed budget for 2021 had cut the Municipal Band. But, support from the city council and fans helped change that.

Now a task force is weighing different options to keep the band performing.

“I think the biggest thing that we have to think about is how do we sustain the band and make it great for the next 100 years. That’s why we’re trying to accomplish and that’s what we’re going to accomplish on this task force and make our recommendation to the city council and the mayor,” Alex Jensen, Chair of Municipal Band Task Force said.

About 17,000 people attend Municipal Band concerts each year.