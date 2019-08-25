Target teams up with Disney to open shops

NEW YORK (AP) – Target is hoping to bring the magic of characters like Mickey Mouse and Elsa to its own customers by creating permanent Disney shops at a cluster of stores starting this fall.

As part of its collaboration with The Walt Disney Co., the Minneapolis-based discounter says it will open 25 Disney-branded stores starting Oct. 4, with 40 additional locations opening by October 2020.

Target is also launching a Disney-focused online experience on its site on Sunday. And it plans to open a new store near the entrance of the Walt Disney World Resort in 2021.

The moves, announced Sunday, come as Target aims to build on its strong sales momentum. Disney, which operates 300 stores globally, is looking for new ways to reach its fans.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

