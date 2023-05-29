SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Across the country at 3 p.m. local time, people played taps to honor Memorial Day. That includes at the El Riad Shrine in Sioux Falls.

This is the first time the El Riad Shrine has participated in Taps Across America.

About 30 people participated, including Veterans, Shriners and Lincoln High School band members.

Taps Across America is a time to pause for one minute to remember those who have died in military service.

The time of 3 p.m. was chosen because it is the time when most Americans are enjoying time off from work for the national holiday.