‘Taps across America’ in KELOLAND

The National Moment of Remembrance, often accompanied by a rendition of “Taps,” was first officially established in 2000. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One KELOLAND woman honored the fallen with her music.

CBS News and Steve Hartman have been asking buglers, trumpeters and really anyone to join what he hopes will become a national tradition of playing taps at 3 p.m. sharp local time on Memorial Day.

Jennifer Dumke sent KELOLAND News her rendition on the trumpet. You can see the performance in the video player below.

If you took part in ‘taps across America’ you can send us a video of your performance and we’ll share it online and on-air.