HURON, S.D. (KELO) – People from all over South Dakota are making their way to Huron for the South Dakota State Fair which started Thursday and runs through Monday.

The “Tap Haus” at the state fair only serves beers from South Dakota breweries. It’s similar to the Wine Pavilion next door, which only serves South Dakota wines.

“It’s not even beginning to give a sampling of what we have available in this state. And it’s the reason I do this job is I’m very passionate about our South Dakota wineries,” Wine Pavilion superintendent Dawn Mutchelknaus said.

Tap Haus superintendent Dale Steilen used to work with the Wine Pavilion until the creation of the Tap Haus.

This is the third year the Tap Haus has been up and running at the South Dakota State Fair, and this year they’re serving 25 beers all brewed in South Dakota.

“Some from Spearfish and Hill City, Custer, Sturgis, Valley Springs, Watertown and we’ve had several others,” Steilen said.

And whether it’s a sample, glass, or flight, the Tap Haus has been a hit.

“Every person that comes in always says how much they enjoy this and how they love coming in here. They really do. All day long, they have a great time. I get many compliments, because just, they enjoy the setting of sitting around and enjoying the beers,” Steilen said.

Sara Hemmingson tells KELOLAND News that she attends the fair every year and enjoys stopping in to buy local beers.

“I don’t get to go to a lot of the breweries, and there’s breweries that I’ve never heard of before. And so I just enjoy being able to come, and I’ve learned new, or I’ve found out about new breweries and everything,” she said.