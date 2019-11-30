1  of  4
Tanker truck rolls in South Dakota; no spill reported

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say it appears no hazardous material spilled when a tanker truck carrying an additive substance to a pipeline pump in South Dakota rolled over on an icy road.

The truck was traveling south of Roswell Wednesday when it veered into a ditch. Miner County Sheriff Robert Egert says the liquid was contained within the tanker and no injuries were reported. Authorities shut down the road as a precaution.

A pumper truck was at the crash site on Friday as authorities cleared the site.

TC Energy, formerly known as TransCanada, operates the pipeline. The truck belonged to a company that transports hazardous material.

