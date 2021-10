SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Immigration attorney Taneeza Islam has announced her candidacy for mayor in Sioux Falls.

In a news release about the announcement, Islam says she is the first American-Muslim who is first-generation to run for citywide office in Sioux Falls.

Immigation attorney Taneeza Islam has formally announced her candidacy for mayor of Sioux Falls. She founded @sdvfpeace and serves as its executive director pic.twitter.com/zlK3BnTMMl — Dan Santella (@KELODanS) October 5, 2021

Islam is also the co-founder of South Dakota Voices for Peace and South Dakota Voices for Justice.