SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Sioux Falls police are looking for a bike thief with a hatchet.

The investigation started last night in a trailer court on West Burnside.

Police say two kids were riding their neighbor’s tandem bike when a man with a ponytail and beard stole it from them.

The kids told their neighbor who tried to get the bike back. Police say that’s when the thief pulled out a hatchet and swung it.

He cut the neighbor’s hand and took off. Police later found the tandem bike but they are still looking for the suspect