SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls have arrested the man who attacked a tandem bike owner with a hatchet before stealing it.

On Wednesday, April 13, police say two kids were riding their neighbor’s tandem bicycle when a man stole it from them. When the bike’s owner tried to get it back from the thief, the suspect pulled out a hatchet, swung it and took off with the bike.

The bike was located a short time later, but the suspect wasn’t arrested until Thursday, April 21.

The Sioux Falls Police Department says a warrant was issued for 51-year-old Samir Jouda Albaidhani on robbery and aggravated assault charges Thursday.

Around the same time the warrant was issued, an officer located Albaidhani and arrested him without incident near the 100 block of South Lake Avenue, Officer Sam Clemens said at police briefing on Friday.

“The suspect was identified. It took a little bit, but surveillance cameras in the neighborhood were a big part of that,” Officer Clemens said.

Police say while officers were on scene, they found a hatchet in Albaidhani’s car. It’s unclear if it’s the same hatchet that was used in the April 13 incident.