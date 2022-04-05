STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s largest events that brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors each year is getting new leadership.

Tammy Even-Cordell has worked at the Sturgis Rally since she was 21 years old. She says growing up in Western South Dakota, the motorcycle event has always been a part of her life and currently serves as the Assistant Rally Director.

“I’ve enjoyed doing all the events and rallies have always sort of been my passion,” Tammy Even-Cordell, New Sturgis Rally Director, said.

When Even-Cordell takes on her new role as Rally Director, she hopes to bring new ideas to the table.

“The rally is a pretty well-oiled machine. Everybody knows their positions. I’m excited about the local events that we can expand on and create,” Even Cordell said.

Planning for the Sturgis Rally is a year-round project.

In preparation for her new role, Even-Cordell is working alongside retiring Rally Director, Jerry Cole, to plan this year’s event. Cole expects it to be another busy one.

“It’s going well, we are looking at having a big rally.. again. Last year was amazing, this year I’m sure there’s going to be another huge rally because Daytona was huge. I’m thinking there is a lot of people still traveling or going to travel,” Jerry Cole, current Sturgis Rally Director, said.

However, Even Cordell says she is prepared for whatever the rally brings.

“I hope it will go smoothly but after these last two years have taught us that you never know what’s going to happen,” Even Cordell said.

Tammy Even-Cordell has had previous experience helping with Biketoberfest, Daytona Bike Week festivals, and Harley-Davidson Rally Point. She will be taking over the Rally Director position early May.