Talking Veterans Day and the future with VFW Post 628

This Veterans Day, KELOLAND News is bringing you an update on Sioux Falls’ Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 628.

Right now, VFW Post 628 is on South Minnesota Avenue. But they could be moving where Badlands Pawn used to be on Russell Street.

“We don’t know exactly when we are actually going to move in there, if we’re going to move in there at all,” post commander Nathan Beiningen said.

Beiningen is a veteran of the South Dakota Army National Guard. Quartermaster Hosea Bennett III is an Army veteran.

“Our future here is obviously trying to get the younger members, okay, and then, but not forgetting the older members,” Bennett said.

While the post’s future location isn’t set in stone, he says they know what they’re hoping to do.

“There’s a huge, huge crisis with veteran suicide,” Bennett said. “We want to be a place where if a veteran’s having issues, that they can just come, it’s a safe place- come and talk.”

We also asked these veterans about what Veterans Day means to them. As it turns out, the answer isn’t simple.

“That’s a really good question,” Beiningen said. “It means something different to everybody.”

“That’s a tough one,” Bennett said.

“It’s not just going down to a restaurant and getting a free meal,” Beiningen said.

Bennett says it’s an opportunity to keep in mind veterans who need a helping hand.

“It’s just another chance for the focus to be put on them,” Bennett said.

Both of these veterans say their post’s future is bright.

“With the young and the old, we’re bridging the gap and pushing forward,” Bennett said.

If you are a veteran or have a family member who is a veteran and you’re struggling, there is help available: you can call 1-800-273-8255, text 838255, or you can also visit veterancrisisline.net.