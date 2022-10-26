SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week, a former day care worker entered a not guilty plea after being indicted on nine counts of sexual contact with children.

Chris Phoumy, 26, was working as a teacher at Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academy in Sioux Falls when a parent reported seeing him on camera, touching a child under a blanket during nap time.

The victims were just three and four years old.

But KELOLAND Investigates has learned Phoumy has had far more access to children over the past several years, in many cases off-camera.

Following Phoumy’s arrest in late September, KELOLAND investigates has dug into his history working in child care. We confirmed he’s been employed by four day cares in South Dakota and Iowa over the past three years.

“I remembered him vividly just like it was yesterday when she showed me that picture,” Sioux Falls dad Parker Johnson said.

Johnson is one of several Sioux Falls parents KELOLAND Investigates spoke with who recognized Phoumy as their child’s former teacher.

“We don’t want to believe that anything happened, but I’m not going to be ok until I know for sure,” Johnson said.

“When child maltreatment does occur, it affects the whole family,” Dr. Brooke Jones said.

Dr. Brooke Jones is a child abuse pediatrician for Child’s Voice at Sanford Health. She says children can have a wide range of responses to abuse.

“You can see signs of stress in a child so they could be a little more clingy to parents or emotional in the sense that they’re just not acting their normal self or we could have some sematic symptoms like headaches, tummy aches…but some children may be acting their normal selves after something has happened to them,” Jones said. “Sometimes they might not even know that the touching that is happening to them is wrong or not normal. That’s why it’s important that parents and caregivers have good talks with kids about body safety.”

Jones says talking with your kids about boundaries with their bodies should start early.

“Once children are verbal just having those good conversations with them because those are their body parts and so it’s important that they know that there are physical boundaries and that no one should be touching or looking at those places,” Jones said.

She says parents should always believe their kids if they say a touch made them uncomfortable and report that to a doctor or authorities. But sometimes, kids may not speak about the abuse directly; their actions may be a better indicator.

“When a child is exhibiting sexual behavior that is not normal or developmentally anticipated for their age would be concerns that something else is happening to that child and would need to be further explored,” Jones said.

It needs to be handled carefully, without many questions or influence from interviewers or parents.

“It’s important that when kids are disclosing that parents not have a strong emotion after that day of disclosing because you don’t want them to shut down with what they’re talking about,” Jones said.

A calm conversation that is still too difficult for some parents to have after learning the charges brought against their child’s former child care provider.

“I can’t talk to my kids about it right now because I’m just to angry about it,” Johnson said.

Tonight in a KELOLAND News investigation, we’ll share more of what we’ve learned about where Phoumy has worked in child care. We’ve also confirmed that this case isn’t the first time police have been contacted about Phoumy.