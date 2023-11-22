MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a windy and sunny afternoon on Wednesday close to the Minnesota/South Dakota border on Interstate 90 where windmills welcome travelers.

“We’re driving across the state of South Dakota to the Black Hills to visit fam,” Andrew Nepsund of Minnesota said.

“We’re going to see my parents and my brothers who are all still in Sioux Falls,” Jennifer Morgan of Wisconsin said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I’m traveling to my wife’s family,” Andy Chinn of Minnesota said.

Joining Chinn is service dog Gidget.

“She travels pretty well with us wherever we go,” Chinn said.

For some people, hitting the road is just as much a part of the holiday as turkey or green bean casserole.

“It’s typical for us ’cause we have family all over the place,” Morgan said.

Speaking of Thursday’s fixings, these travelers had different thoughts on their favorite Thanksgiving dish.

“Oh man, lefse has to be my fave,” Nepsund said.

“I like the turkey and stuffing, mashed potatoes,” Chinn said.

“I’m going to have to say the stuffing,” Morgan said.

But first, they’ll have to get where they’re going.