CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — They say ‘you can take the boy out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the boy.’

That’s exactly why some Canton area residents are doing something special every Tuesday morning.

Just as the sun comes up, Steve Ziebarth who is a retired pastor, backs out of his driveway just like he’s done every Tuesday morning for the past 10 years to go get some donuts.

Not for himself, but for these guys.

“Our goal is just to engage the guys who are here,” Ziebarth said.

Ziebarth and a handful of others come to the nursing home in Canton to sit down and have coffee and donuts with some of the old farmers.

“And we joke, we come in we say we eat donuts, drink coffee, and swap lies,” Ziebarth said.

They talk about everything from farming to old tractors to the latest equipment.

“I mean a lot of these fellas have been farmers all their lives or they’ve worked in the agricultural economy in some way over the years, so they know all about it and of course when they start reminiscing and boy the stories come, it’s incredible,” Ziebarth said.

So are the unbreakable friendships they’ve fostered.

“This is KELOLAND, these are our friends, these our are neighbors, gathered around that table you’re going to find an encyclopedia worth of wisdom and knowledge and maybe a little bit of spice and whole bushel basket full of humor,” Bruce Grode of Canton said.

Bill Johnston is one of the residents here. He loves this kind of fellowship, something he never got a chance to do when farming.

“No there was too much work to do on the farm that’s the one good thing about this is you can meet your friends and have a good time,” Johnston said.

Part of that good time also includes an NFL football pool where the residents get to pick what teams they think will win each week.

Johnston had the most right.

“But I did have the Vikings wrong,” Johnston said.

Football or not, they all say these get togethers over coffee and donuts is a win-win for everyone and a highlight for the week.

“I don’t know about them, but it’s the highlight of mine,” Ziebarth said.