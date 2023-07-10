SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several kids are spending a few days of their summer learning about the outdoors on the outskirts of Sioux Falls.

The Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum is hosting three camps this summer with one goal.

“Get kids out in nature as much as possible,” Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum Educational Program Coordinator Natalie Sorenson said.

Natalie Sorenson is the Educational Program Coordinator and says Wild about Water Camp focuses on the water cycle.

“Campers will have a chance to find out what sorts of life live in the water of our creeks and also in our pond,” Sorenson said.

The camp is also an opportunity for hands-on learning.

“Doing some more scientific experiments out in the field and they’ll also be doing plein air painting, watercolor painting,” Sorenson said.

The kids start the week by selecting a secret nature name. 6-year-old Theo Halgerson chose Lizard.

“Because I like lizards,” 6-year-old Theo Halgerson said.

He even has a favorite lizard.

“The blue ones,” Halgerson said.

And he’s hoping to learn more about water for one reason.

“I’m learning swimming lessons,” Halgerson said.

The arboretum is a 155-acre playground, and Sorenson hopes the kids develop a new appreciation for nature.

“It will stay with them when they grow, when they have their own kids and know that being connected to the earth, literally the earth and the air and looking at the clouds, those kinds of things are so core to being a kid, don’t you think?” Sorenson said.

With a classroom like this, it’s hard to disagree.

A new four-day camp, Wild about Woods, starts next Monday at the Arboretum, while Wild about Water returns the week of July 24th.