Taking precautions in our local grocery stores during COVID-19 pandemic

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Grocery stores across KELOLAND have been extremely busy during the pandemic. Stores are making sure people get the food and supplies they need, while keeping customers and staff safe.

In the last three weeks, Timmons Market has adjusted its day-to-day routine immensely. Workers are wiping down each cart after use, making sure customers at the register stand 6 feet apart, wearing face masks, and more.

“It was difficult at first to make the change over from doing online and also like the whole stuff going on but I think we’ve transitioned delivery. Whenever I get a free moment, I hop over here and I’m like, ‘Hey, do you guys need me to pick some orders for you guys, deliver something?’ And normally that’s like, ‘Yes, please!'” Hegel said.

Ryan Cain, Co-owner of Timmons Market says that since they started online ordering and curbside pick up last Monday, they’ve seen over 50 orders each day. The store allows only one family member per household to come in and shop.

“All the information coming through is just purely a numbers game and the fewer amount of people you can have in a confined space, the better it is for all of us,” Cain said.

Timmons Market has had mixed responses from customers. However, the store’s priority is keeping everyone safe.

“There’s always going to be a vocal minority that have something to say, and that’s okay! But we are going to focus on the ones that have been really supportive and we are going to internalize that and use that as our motivation,” Cain said.

With guidelines changing daily, Timmons Market is posting any updates on its website.