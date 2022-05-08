SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students in the aviation program at South Dakota State University have a new training aircraft to prepare them for take-off into their future careers.

The university was one of five schools in the nation to be awarded a Cessna Skyhawk plane as part of the 2022 TopHawk Program.

“There are tons of benefits that the Tophawk will bring to the aviation program here at SDSU. Primarily it’s another training aircraft for us to train in as well as it has state-of-the-art avionics installed in it, which will be huge for our students to get that experience before they go into the actual industry,” graduate assistant Shelbe Jarrett said.

Not only will the aircraft be used as a training device, but it will also be used as a recruitment tool for future students.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, Ariana Schumacher takes us to the SDSU hanger to get a closer look at the high end technology found in this plane.