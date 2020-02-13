Taking a look at the disappearance of Serenity Dennard one year later

It’s been a tough year for law enforcement in Pennington County after searching hundreds of miles and looking into hundreds of leads for Serenity Dennard.

9-year-old Serenity Dennard walked away from the Children’s Home Society in the Black Hills one year ago.

“I would say that emotions have varied throughout the year, difficult at times. It has been hopeful at times. And I think overall, both families want closure,” Teresa Kenrick, Victim Specialist for Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said.

“And I understand that there is a probably a point where there is nothing they can do without more evidence but I hope that never happens, I hope they continue until she’s found,” KaSandra Dennard, mother, said.

Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom says that there are two tracks to the case. The Search and the Investigation.

“We do what we call, follow the information, so if we get information, we follow it and search wise we take information from the investigators, the search and the dogs, the investigative information we’ve learned and marry that data together,” Sheriff Kevin Thom, Pennington County Sheriff, said.

There have been 224 leads in 36 states and 4 countries. 465 interviews have been conducted and 6 search warrants.

“When we sit down and do meetings with them in person, we give them the facts in the case so that brings some kind of hope. It gives them something to know or just some information to have, to hold on to,” Kenrick said.

More than 60 agencies have joined in on the search for Serenity, along with 109 canines and their team of handlers.