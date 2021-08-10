Taking a look at how newly imposed curfew at Sioux Empire Fair is working

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday night the Sioux Empire Fair started enforcing a 9 p.m. curfew for kids under the age of 17 unless supervised by a parent. Today we found out how this new plan is working.

Toni Rustand likes the decision from the fair board to put in a 9 p.m. curfew.

“I think it’s a good thing, it keeps kids out of trouble,” Rustand said.

This momma bear says she would never leave her teenage daughters at night unattended.

“I see how certain groups of kids can act unruly and be very rude when they’re not supervised,” Rustand said.

Captain Adam Zishka with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says the Sioux Empire fair board’s curfew is in response to some dangerous behavior a few nights ago.

“At one time, I think we had 200 kids that were just running through the fair. They weren’t doing crime as they were running, but it creates an unsafe environment for the families,” Zishka said.

Zishka says one night in, the curfew is already making the fair safer for families.

“We did escort a few people out last night, but overall we did not have a problem, we saw a reduction in the number of kids that were left here unattended,” Zishka said.

You can’t miss the signposting the curfew rules as you drive in.

“Some parents think it’s a good parenting decision to drop their kids off at the fair unattended and our message is that it’s not,” Zishka said.

“I think parents need to get a better handle on their children, especially their young teenage children. Raise them right,” Rustand said.

Kids under the age of 17 can still be at the fair past curfew if they are under the direct supervision of a parent.