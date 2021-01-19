Taking a look at current DOC coronavirus numbers

We took a look at the numbers at all 9 state-run facilities and today, just two inmates and three staff members have active cases.

More than 2,300 inmates and 180 staff members have tested positive for the virus. Six inmates with the virus have died.

According to the Department of Corrections website, prisons are taking several steps to prevent the virus from spreading. They isolate inmates who test positive and quarantine close contacts.

Back in October, the DOC also announced plans to test 5-percent of asymptomatic inmates and staff members on a weekly basis.