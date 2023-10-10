SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –This week, Sioux Falls is raising awareness FOR domestic violence.

Take Back the Night will be held on Thursday, October 12th at 6 p-m at the Salsbury Science Center at the University of Sioux Falls.

“The event includes a candlelight walk, food, a survivor speaker, music, and recognition of survivors in our community. This event is a great opportunity for the community to gain a better understanding of domestic violence and how to get involved.”

This is a free event, however they would like people to register.

