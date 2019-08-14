Take a ride on an iconic helicopter ahead of the 2019 Sioux Falls Air Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Sioux Falls Air Show is just days away and to get people excited, the Cavanaugh Flight Museum is giving rides on an iconic helicopter ahead of the show.

Many people were at the Maverick Air Center Tuesday night to get a new view of Sioux Falls for themselves.

“That is a 1964 Huey. It was actually active in Vietnam and it’s pretty amazing to be up there flying around the river,” Air Show board member James Gulson said.

Fitting eight people at a time, the Huey offered a new view of Sioux Falls.

“It was really cool. They took us up over the farmland to the north and I got to see the river and how it looped and the interstate and definitely a new perspective on Sioux Falls,” Sioux Falls resident Kristen Hall said.

Whether up in the air or on land, the Huey is a sight to see. A sight you can see this weekend at the Air Show, when it will be on the ground. The Air Show will also be showcasing some new performers taking flight in Sioux Falls, including the Unites States Air Force Thunderbirds.

“Probably the Thunderbirds are what we’re excited to see,” Hall said.

While the Huey will remain grounded this weekend, there is still time to catch a flight. You can go to the Maverick Air Center yet Wednesday and Thursday to get that special view of the city for yourself.