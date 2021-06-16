Take a look inside the brand new Siouxland Libraries Bookmobile

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – Siouxland Libraries is starting a new chapter with their iconic Bookmobile.

Brigan Kayser and her friends at Stepping Stones Daycare are hopping aboard the Siouxland Libraries’ Bookmobile.

“I like seeing all of the books,” Kayser said.

This is the first summer the education station has been on the road since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are just very excited to see the kids get back on the truck for the first time,” Lien said.

Sharlene Lien became the new supervisor in February. She says it’s not only exciting to see kids check out new books, but also check out the new upgrades made to the Bookmobile.

“This one is a little bit bigger than the one in the past so that we’re able to accommodate more children. It also has these rolling carts that we are able to get in and off the truck easier to change collections at a moment’s notice,” Lien said.

“Just the whole new truck and the different options they have, I’m very impressed,” Young said.

Assistant Director & Pre-K Teacher Julie Young says the Bookmobile will be outside their daycare every three weeks through the summer.

“It’s not always easy for us to access the library where we’re at, and kids naturally love reading, but having them have their own ownership and picking out their books, they really enjoy that,” Young said.

Each kid checks out their own book. They only allow five on the truck at a time.

“Reading is an excellent way for young kids to just build those early literacy skills, so having them pick out their books, it just helps them weather their toddlers, pre-k or school-age,” Young said.

“I got ‘Kit & Kidoodle Take the Train.’ I think it’s about a cat and mouse going on a train with suitcases and stuff,” Kayser said.

While Kayser starts her new book, it’s looking to be a fresh chapter for the new, and improved Bookmobile.

You can visit Siouxland Libraries’ website to see where it will stop next.