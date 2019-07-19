Taco bar this Sunday benefiting LifeScape, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local restaurant is hosting a major fundraiser this Sunday benefiting LifeScape and the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

Rudy M. Navarrete’s is donating 100-percent of the proceeds from a Taco Bar this Sunday to the organizations. Money raised from 11-4 will go to LifeScape while donations from 4-9 will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs.

“It’s pretty incredible. I can’t even describe it with words just the impact that the community has in our organization. Having a friend like Rudy that can help spread that love through is amazing food,” Jocelyn Smith with LifeScape said.

The taco bar which includes a soft drink is $12 for adults and $6 for kids.