Tabor man, who served prison time for threatening to blow up school, back in jail

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man, who served prison time for threatening to blow up a school in Sisseton ten years ago, is back in the news again, only this time he nearly blew himself up with a pipe bomb.

On Saturday, the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s office says 29-year-old Joseph Hansen was found unresponsive in his driveway in Tabor after someone called 911 reporting an explosion.

Hansen was taken to the hospital and was treated for burns to his body.

According to court papers, a witness reported seeing Hansen earlier in the day with a pipe bomb. Another person saw him boiling gasoline in his home. Hansen allegedly claimed he was making Napalm.

Hansen told authorities he possessed 60-gram firework artillery shells and detonation cord and was planning to make 12 pipe bombs using the powder from the artillery shells. He had already made 3 to 5 before one of them exploded.

Hansen made headlines in 2011, when he was just 18 years old. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing ammunition and fireworks that investigators say he was planning to use to blow up Sisseton High School.

“The claim is that this was just a fantasy and he didn’t intend to follow through on it. He had a planner, he had a plan, he had purchased all the materials, clearly indicating that he had moved past the point of fantasizing about something and he had the means to actually execute it,” Deputy Attorney General Bill Golden said.

In that case, investigators also found writings in Hansen’s home saying he wanted to cause as much death and destruction as possible and wanted to be known as ‘the world’s most infamous sociopath.’

Hansen is facing 11 charges including unauthorized possession of substances with intent to make destructive devices.

He remains in jail on a quarter-million dollars bond.