SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Tabor man, accused of embezzling more than $300,000 from two South Dakota parishes, made his first court appearance Tuesday.

Steven Bares worked as a bookkeeper for Saint Wenceslaus Parish in Tabor and Saint John the Baptist Parish in Lesterville.

A court document says the diocese hired an accounting firm to conduct a forensic audit and discovered multiple checks made out to companies that belong the Bares dating back to 2013.

Bares signed a plea agreement earlier this year, but Tuesday in court, he pleaded not guilty to wire fraud.