Tabor man accused of making pipe bombs to undergo mental health evaluation

BON HOMME COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Tabor man accused of constructing pipe bombs in his home will undergo an evaluation for his mental health competency.

Joseph Hansen appeared in court on Tuesday.

Back in August, authorities were called to Hansen’s home after a neighbor heard an explosion and saw Hansen lying in the driveway. First responders say he had thermal burns.

When interviewed by law enforcement, Hansen claimed he was planning to make 12 pipe bombs, and had completed 3-5 before one exploded.

Hansen is hoping to plead guilty, but mentally ill.