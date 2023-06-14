SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Remember Orville and Kay Nettifee, the Sioux Falls couple who married late in life on Valentine’s Day a few years ago, but agreed to celebrate their anniversary every month because they knew they wouldn’t have much time together?

We are saddened to report Orville passed away this week at the age of 95.

The place where the two always gathered for a romantic dinner on the 14th of every month is specially remembering Orville.

Orville and Kay Nettifee became like family here at Botskis.

“From the moment they’d walk in the door everybody would just be like Kay-Orville,” bartender Jen Krueger said.

Jen Krueger, who is one of the bartenders here, says Orville is going to be missed, not just by the staff, but by other customers too.

She says Orville, besides being known for his racing, was also known for his tips.

“I had a random $2 bill collection since I’ve worked here at the bar, I don’t know if he knew this or if that’s just his standard tip, but he had a $2 bill always with his tips,” Krueger said.

“They came in one time to eat and we started talking and we just hit it off,” owner Mike Klinedinst said.

Owner Mike Klinedinst says when Orville and Kay were searching for a place to celebrate their wedding anniversary, the 14th of every month, they adopted Botskis.

“I’m humbled by that adoption, I really am,” Klinedinst said.

Klinedinst says they were an example of what love brought to a marriage.

“I would watch them when their food came and they’d hold hands and they’d say their grace together,” Klinedinst said.

The staff used to always look forward to seeing Orville and Kay on the 14th of every month, sitting together at table 4, it was their spot.

Klinedinst even hung pictures of Orville’s race car on the nearby wall.

“His legacy, it’ll be here those pictures on the wall, his cars I told him they are staying as long as I own this place,” Klinedinst said.

And this table, table 4, will always be their spot,

“Always, always for them,” Klinedinst said.

Especially today. The 14th.

Some of the staff from Botski’s would go visit Orville when he was in hospice care and bring him his favorite, chicken noodle soup.