NEW YORK (AP) – A Tyrannosaurus rex skull is expected to sell for $15 million or more at auction in New York next month.

Officials with Sotheby’s said Tuesday that the 200-pound skull fossil is being sold Dec. 9 by an owner who wishes to remain anonymous.

The skull was discovered in Harding County, South Dakota, where several other T. rex skeletons have been found.

Sotheby’s experts say two large puncture holes in the skull are evidence of a big fight, probably with another T. rex. It’s not known if that fight is what killed the T. rex.