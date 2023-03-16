SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The grand opening of T.J. Maxx in Brookings is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 26.

The store is located at 990 22nd Ave. A company news release said the store will be about 22,000 square feet. Regular store hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

“I think it’s a really popular store,” Tim Reed, Brookings Economic Development Director said in an Aug. 5 KELOLAND News story. Reed said he hoped the city could draw similar stores in the future.

T.J. Maxx sells women’s, men’s, and children’s clothes as well home items and similar.