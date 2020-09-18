T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre gets a new schedule

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – The Pierre School District is making the switch to a hybrid schedule at T.F. Riggs High School.

As of Monday, September 14, the high school had 18 active COVID-19 cases. To slow the spread, the school will start an alternating schedule.

On Monday, all students will be at home for virtual orientation with their teachers.

On Tuesday, students with last names A through K will be learning in-person at the school. Students with last names L through Z will be learning virtually.

Those groups will switch on Wednesday and follow that pattern as the days go on. Each classroom will only have 12 to 13 students.

“Given that scenario I gave you that every single student could have 25 to 30 close contacts for each positive case, we’re up in the two, three hundred range of close contacts. Kids at home that are quarantined. That’s something that we obviously need to address,” Superintendent Dr. Kelly Glodt said.

The principal says there will be flexibility for students who don’t have access to the internet. That also applies to students with special needs or students struggling with virtual learning. As of right now, there is no timeline for when the schedule will change.