T. Denny Sanford’s lawyer claims email hacked as investigation continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — New filings in a child pornography investigation, claim philanthropist, T. Denny Sanford’s email account was hacked.

Yesterday, Sanford’s attorney, Marty Jackley filed a nearly 30-page document, which included emails Jackley says are proof of the hacking.

Two of the emails, sent from Sanford’s AOL account, said he was stranded in the Philippines. One email said he needed money because his wallet had been stolen.

The other claimed he was “hurt and robbed” on the way to a hotel.

In November, search warrants named Sanford as an implicated individual in a child pornography investigation in Minnehaha County.

No charges have been filed against Sanford. Few other details have been made public in the investigation and the affidavit has been sealed.

