SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Philanthropist T. Denny Sanford just gave another big donation to Dakota State University.

Sanford donated seven million dollars to DSU’s indoor practice facility, which is part of the university’s athletics master plan.

This facility would be of particular benefit for the indoor track & field athletes, who would no longer need to train outdoors or run in the hallways of the Fieldhouse.

The building will also be used by cross country, football, softball, and other teams.

The community can also use the facility for youth tournaments, meets and games.

DSU hopes to have the building done in late 2025.