Syrup racing returns to Sioux Falls Arena

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Syrup racing made its return to the Sioux Falls Arena over the weekend for the first time in a decade and this sticky event is about more than just racing.

More than 150 racers participated in the syrup races at the Sioux Falls Arena on Saturday.

Event organizers spray the track with syrup, allowing motorcycles, quads, go-karts, and even lawnmowers to make turns with confidence. The tacky surface doesn’t guarantee that every driver will remain upright, but it does provide an escape during the pandemic.

“It really makes you feel free again. You can go places, you see your friends again, even your family that you’ve missed out on, so it’s really a positive feeling,” local driver Micah Schliemann said.

“If we’re opening the small things like this, it gives everybody else more confidence that yes this can be done, you can move forward,” local driver Daniel Gagnon said.

Daniel Gagnon won the vintage motorcycle class on Saturday, and considers the syrup racers, ranging in age from five to 65, his extended family.

“We all quarantine together, we’ve created a community, and now we’re all out trying to show our support,” Gagnon said. “Just awesome to have all these kids out here,” Gagnon added.

Gagnon’s eager for a return to normal, but also wants his racing family to stay healthy and safe.

“We have to be diligent, do what’s right, but at the same time we’re all very smart, we all know what we’re doing. You try and be healthy and clean at all times,” Gagnon said.

He has one more piece of advice for getting through the pandemic.

“Do it with a smile, have fun, and help the next guy,” Gagnon said.

Words to live by.

Drivers from six different states participated in Saturday’s races.